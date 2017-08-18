Portland SWAT teams take wanted man into custody

Police responded a home in northeast Portland early Friday morning to apprehend a shooting suspect.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team joined Gang Enforcement Team officers in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

Officers were at the scene hoping to capture a man accused of involvement in early morning shooting on Aug. 12 in Hillsboro.

The shooting earlier this month injured two people.

Police said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information that the suspect was staying in a home in the 500 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in Portland. PPB’s Gang Enforcement Team then took over the investigation.

Friday morning, PPB’s SERT and CNT officers decided to move in on the man’s location.

FOX 12 confirmed the suspect was taken into custody. Police said officers told the man to come out of the home and he did.

The suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.