Two teens arrested in Portland for Hillsboro shooting

Police responded a home in northeast Portland early Friday morning to apprehend a man suspected of conspiring to commit murder in Hillsboro earlier this month.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team joined Gang Enforcement Team officers in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

Officers were at the scene to capture 19-year-old Cristin Octavio Magana-Ponce for his alleged involvement in a shooting in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro police said at approximately midnight on Aug. 12, gunfire was reported in the area of Southeast 11th Place and Main Street. Officers found a juvenile party had taken place at 102 Southeast 11th Place and were told by witnesses and an argument broke out between guests, some of whom weren't invited.

The host of the party asked the uninvited guests to leave and they obliged. But a short time later, Hillsboro police said shots were fired outside and several bullets hit two teens inside the home.

The two male victims were transported by friends to St. Vincent's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Portland police said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information that Magana-Ponce was staying in a home in the 500 block of Northeast 127th Avenue in Portland. PPB’s Gang Enforcement Team then took over the investigation.

Friday morning, PPB’s SERT and CNT officers decided to move in on the man’s location.

Magana-Ponce was taken into custody after police said he came out of the home when asked by officers. He faces two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Hillsboro police said the weapon used in the Aug. 12 shooting was also recovered.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested in Portland late Thursday night on two counts of attempted murder for the shooting.

