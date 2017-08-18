PDX worker arrested for security breach on plane bound for Boston

Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.

A Port of Portland official told FOX 12 that a PDX worker got on the plane bound for Boston at around 11:30 p.m. and did not have proper authorization to do so.

The airport employee was subsequently arrested.

Those on board the plane were removed from the aircraft and required to go through security again and have their bags rescreened.

After a couple hours, the flight was cleared and departed for Boston.

Investigators said 19-year-old Blessing Shallome Ndayishimiye, an airport terminal services employee, gained access through security doors and attempted to get two of his bags into the plane’s storage compartment.

His bags were screened by officers, including a K-9 team, and posed no threat to the plane or passengers, according to Port of Portland police.

Investigators said Ndayishimiye wanted to fly to Boston without purchasing a ticket and used his PDX credentials to try to accomplish that.

“There is no known nexus to terrorism or further threat to aviation security at this time,” according to a Port of Portland police report.

The FBI was notified of the incident and is reviewing the case.

Ndayishimiye was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, interfering with public transportation and theft of services. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

The charge of obstructing airport operations was referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

