Security breach at PDX prompts deplaning of Boston flight

Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.

A Port of Portland official told FOX 12 that a PDX worker got on to the plane bound to Boston at around 11:30 p.m. and did not have proper authorization to do so.

Those on board the plane were removed from the aircraft and required to go through security again and have their bags rescreened.

After a couple hours, the flight was cleared and departed at some time between 1:15 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday.

The Port of Portland was working to determine the flight’s exact departure time and flight number.

Police are interviewing the unauthorized worker who went on the plane and caused the delay. The worker’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX 12 as details come in.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.