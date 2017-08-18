Security breach at PDX prompts deplaning of Boston flight - KPTV - FOX 12

Security breach at PDX prompts deplaning of Boston flight

Posted: Updated:
Photo from Twitter user @cgsmith Photo from Twitter user @cgsmith
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.

A Port of Portland official told FOX 12 that a PDX worker got on to the plane bound to Boston at around 11:30 p.m. and did not have proper authorization to do so.

Those on board the plane were removed from the aircraft and required to go through security again and have their bags rescreened.

After a couple hours, the flight was cleared and departed at some time between 1:15 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday.

The Port of Portland was working to determine the flight’s exact departure time and flight number.

Police are interviewing the unauthorized worker who went on the plane and caused the delay. The worker’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX 12 as details come in.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.