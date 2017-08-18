On the Go with Joe at Bounty of Yamhill County

Joe V. was getting a taste of Yamhill County while previewing a series of events coming up next weekend.

From Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, the Bounty of Yamhill County includes nine events that will highlight the culinary abundance of Oregon wine country.

The three-day food and wine festival has chefs, vintners and farms come together to create one-of-a-kind culinary adventures.

Proceeds from the Bounty of Yamhill County will benefit the Yamhill Enrichment Society.

Enjoying a taste of summer with @kookoolan and Valley Commissary #bountyofyamhillcounty combines farmers, wineries & chefs for a ?? weekend! pic.twitter.com/dZIbJJCRhj — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 18, 2017

Anyone interested in learning more about the weekend of events can visit BountyofYamhillCounty.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.