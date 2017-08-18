On the Go with Joe at Bounty of Yamhill County

Joe V. was getting a taste of Yamhill County while previewing a series of events coming up next weekend.More >
There are lots of types of yoga out there these days - hot yoga, goat yoga, etc. - but Joe V. got a taste of SUP yoga.More >
It’s a summertime tradition offering five days of fun to everyone in Clackamas County and beyond.More >
Joe V. got wild in Silverton while getting a first look at the first ever Whitewinds Wild West Show.More >
Joe V. was checking out beers that will be featured in this weekend’s Vancouver Brewfest.More >
Joe V. was at the Oregon Convention Center trying to be quick on his feet at the World Footbag Championships.More >
Joe V. was in Happy Valley looking at some dreamy homes on the 2017 Street of Dreams.More >
Joe V. was in Ridgefield, Washington for the Clark County Fair to see all the fair things in life.More >
Joe V. was in Brooks, Oregon learning all about steamy history, steam-powered machinery that is.More >
Joe V. was mixing up something good on Distillery Row in southeast Portland to learn about a monthly event series.More >
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
Cynthia Crystal Martinez, 26, was seen leaving Tequila Nights Bar & Grill in Keizer at 2:35 a.m. July 16.More >
Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
One man in North Carolina received the attention of his neighbors when he put a Nazi flag on his house.More >
Portland police arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment at a MAX station Tuesday night.More >
Thursday morning, a Democratic Missouri State Senator from University City posted a comment on Facebook stating she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.More >
