On the Go with Joe at Bounty of Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was getting a taste of Yamhill County while previewing a series of events coming up next weekend.

From Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, the Bounty of Yamhill County includes nine events that will highlight the culinary abundance of Oregon wine country.

The three-day food and wine festival has chefs, vintners and farms come together to create one-of-a-kind culinary adventures.

Proceeds from the Bounty of Yamhill County will benefit the Yamhill Enrichment Society.

Anyone interested in learning more about the weekend of events can visit BountyofYamhillCounty.com

