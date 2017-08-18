Salem police investigating shooting; one person hospitalized - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem police investigating shooting; one person hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting in Salem that left one person in the hospital.

Officers responded to the area of Coral Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators have released few details about the case, but confirmed that one person had been shot. That person’s condition was not known.

Police said no arrests have been made and no information was released about a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.