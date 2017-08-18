Salem police investigating shooting; one person hospitalized

Police are investigating a shooting in Salem that left one person in the hospital.

Officers responded to the area of Coral Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators have released few details about the case, but confirmed that one person had been shot. That person’s condition was not known.

Police said no arrests have been made and no information was released about a possible suspect.

