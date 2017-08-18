Ember causes Nena Springs Fire to grow; shelter-in-place order at Kah-Nee-Ta

An ember “blew out of containment lines” and caused the Nena Springs Fire to grow by 6,000 acres, leading to a shelter-in-place order at the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa.

The fire has now burned 46,000 acres in the Warm Springs area.

It was thought to be nearly contained earlier this week, but firefighters said it grew again Thursday.

By 10 p.m. Thursday, the fire had jumped Highway 3 at Fish Hatchery Grade.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from crossing the Warm Springs River or burning any buildings.

Driven by high winds, the fire tore through grass and brush over Indian Head Canyon and through Charlie Canyon, then moved a mile east past Kah-Nee-Ta.

A Level 3 evacuation order was issued for the resort, as well as for Charley Canyon, Webster Flat Road, South Junction, Culpus Bridge and Wolf Point Subdivision.

It was planned earlier in the week that if a Level 3 notice was issued for Kah-Nee-Ta, people there would shelter in place, with nobody allowed in or out.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at the Warm Springs Community Center for evacuees in the area.

Highway 3 was closed to School Flats, Highway 8 was shut down to Ka-Nee-Ta Village and Webster Flat Road and the Culpus Bridge are closed to all traffic.

The fire is now considered to be at 40 percent containment.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.