Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing cognitively delayed child

A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for sexually abusing a cognitively delayed child in Washington County.

The investigation began in 2012 when the victim came forward and said Luis Roberto Bautista, 35, had sexually abused her when she was younger.

Investigators said the abuse occurred when the girl was in elementary school and Bautista was renting a room from her family.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Bautista in April 2013, but his location was unknown and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bautista was arrested in San Francisco in June 2016 and extradited back to Oregon to face charges.

In June of this year, Bautista was convicted on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration.

Bautista was sentenced Friday to 99 months in prison.

