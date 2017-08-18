Yamhill Co. deputies: Golden retriever found $85,000 worth of heroin

There’s a new K-9 in Yamhill County after deputies named a golden retriever an honorary member of their narcotics team for a drug discovery.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday that Kenyon the dog found a suspicious item buried in his home’s backyard earlier this month.

At first, Kenyon’s owners thought the item was a time capsule and decided to record themselves opening it.

But they were surprised. What the golden retriever dug up turned out to be a controlled substance: more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Sheriff Tim Svenson applauded Kenyon’s help confiscating $85,000 worth of black tar heroin.

To honor the dog, Svenson presented Kenyon with an official YCSO K-9 citation ribbon. Kenyon was also named an honorary narcotics K-9 for the rest of his days.

