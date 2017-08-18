Solar sweets: Doughnut shops make special confections for the ec - KPTV - FOX 12

Total Solar Eclipse

Solar sweets: Doughnut shops make special confections for the eclipse

VooDoo Doughnut in Portland (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Doughnut shops are looking to attract eclipse watchers who have a sweet tooth.

Voodoo Doughnut created the “Eclipsicle,” a raised yeast doughnut with an orange cream filling.

It’s got chocolate on top with a frosted ring to represent the eclipse.

Voodoo is also selling eclipse glasses for $3 or free with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts.

Blue Star Donuts also created a special eclipse-themed doughnut. It is a brioche donut with a fresh strawberry custard and a dark chocolate topping with edible gold.

Not to be outdone, Krispy Kreme will be giving doughnuts a special chocolate glaze in honor of the eclipse this weekend and Monday.

