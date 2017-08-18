Level 3 evacuation orders issued for Milli Fire near Sisters

Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – have been issued for the Milli Fire near Sisters.

The evacuation notices were issued late Friday afternoon for the Crossroads Subdivision and people living on Edgington Road, Remuda Road, Wildwing Road and the Peterson Burn Road areas.

Level 2 notices – meaning be ready to evacuate – remain in place for both sides of Three Creeks Road from Sisters south to USFS 1514 Road.

The decision to issue Level 3 notices Friday was made after consulting with fire managers. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office stated, regarding the Level 3 notices, "Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuate immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive."

The Milli Fire has burned 4,600 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes.

In addition to the evacuations, a large portion of the Three Sisters Wilderness Area has been closed, and all trail heads in the Willamette National Forest south of Highway 242 headed into the wilderness area are closed except for Proxy Falls, which remain open.

The Nena Springs Fire jumped containment lines in the Warm Springs area and grew by 6,000 acres overnight, leading to a shelter-in-place order at the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa. Fire officials have advised people traveling this weekend for the eclipse to be aware of all the firefighting efforts in central Oregon.

