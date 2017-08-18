Madras opens up airport for eclipse campers

One of the biggest eclipse camping parties in Madras is at the Madras Municipal Airport.

Officials with the city of Madras said they are holding the event, called "Solar Port," at the airport because the location is "ground zero" for the path of totality with Mount Jefferson as the backdrop.

Since the airport's field is a prime viewing location, it has been opened to campers.

The town of fewer than 7,000 people is bracing for 100,000 visitors, and many campers already there Friday to beat the crowds told FOX 12 that planning paid off for them.

City officials said there will be vendors and live music at the airport, and even NASA will be on-site to record a live feed of the eclipse.

For more information, visit MadrasEclipse.com.

