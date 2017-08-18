Police: One person injured during robbery at N. Portland tavern

One person was injured in a robbery that happened at a North Portland tavern early Friday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to the Perch Tavern, located at 7505 North Lombard Street, at 2:08 a.m.

Employees told police two masked suspects entered the bar armed with handguns. The suspects ordered people inside the tavern to lie on the ground.

According to PPB, one of the suspects struck a bar occupant with a pistol.

The suspects left the tavern after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. They were last seen running northbound on North Buchanan Avenue.

No suspect description was available.

The victim received minor injuries and was provided medical aid at the scene.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783 or email at Tracy.Chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.

