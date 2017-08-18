Crowds gather for ‘Eclipse Hate’ rally and march in downtown Portland

Dozens of people are gathering in downtown Portland Friday evening for a rally to show support to a community across the country rocked by violence and hate just a week ago.

The “Eclipse Hate” event, organized by Portland’s Resistance, comes just one week after the violence in Charlottesville, where a woman was killed during protests.

More than 100 people were gathered at the Salmon Street Fountain by 6 p.m. Friday, and organizers said their event will be a peaceful march through downtown Portland in solidarity with the Charlottesville community.

Hundreds of people here now for rally down at waterfront. People tell me the time is now to stand up for what is right. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9cBF9Hflei — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 19, 2017

People signing banner that will be walked through downtown. I'm told they'll start marching at 7:30. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3ANnlWvQzI — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 19, 2017

A prayer begins "Eclipse Hate Rally." Organizer @GregoryMcKelvey says hoping to reach masses w tourists in town. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/wlvjdwQ9Ah — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 19, 2017

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 they reached out to organizers asking if they wanted a permit to block some of the streets since they plan to march through downtown but said the organizers were not willing to work with the bureau.

.@PortlandPolice tell me they reached out to group asking if they wanted a permit to block roads they'll be marching downtown @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hz7yOkj4Kw — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 19, 2017

Organizer Greg McKelvey said the group planned to exercise their right to free speech.

“There are currently neo-Nazis and fascist groups that organize here,” he said. “We want to show them what we look like, but we also want to show Charlottesville that we stand with them.”

Rally-goer Tessa Brooks said that Oregon’s history with racial conflicts spurred her to join in Friday night’s march.

“Portland has a very racist past and a very white supremacist past, especially in certain parts of Portland,” she said. “It’s time for people like me to get off the couch and say, ‘I’m not okay with white supremacy.’”

