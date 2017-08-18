Crowds gather for ‘Eclipse Hate’ rally and march in downtown Por - KPTV - FOX 12

Crowds gather for ‘Eclipse Hate’ rally and march in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Dozens of people are gathering in downtown Portland Friday evening for a rally to show support to a community across the country rocked by violence and hate just a week ago.

The “Eclipse Hate” event, organized by Portland’s Resistance, comes just one week after the violence in Charlottesville, where a woman was killed during protests.

More than 100 people were gathered at the Salmon Street Fountain by 6 p.m. Friday, and organizers said their event will be a peaceful march through downtown Portland in solidarity with the Charlottesville community.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 they reached out to organizers asking if they wanted a permit to block some of the streets since they plan to march through downtown but said the organizers were not willing to work with the bureau.

Organizer Greg McKelvey said the group planned to exercise their right to free speech.

“There are currently neo-Nazis and fascist groups that organize here,” he said. “We want to show them what we look like, but we also want to show Charlottesville that we stand with them.”

Rally-goer Tessa Brooks said that Oregon’s history with racial conflicts spurred her to join in Friday night’s march.

“Portland has a very racist past and a very white supremacist past, especially in certain parts of Portland,” she said. “It’s time for people like me to get off the couch and say, ‘I’m not okay with white supremacy.’”

