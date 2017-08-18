Police investigating shooting in Gilbert neighborhood, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Gilbert neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue at 2:49 p.m.

Police said based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, investigators believe a man was walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the east side of SE 136th Avenue when an occupant in a vehicle shot at him.

Officers located evidence of gunfire, including one vehicle that had been struck by a bullet.

No gunshot victims were located at the scene.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

