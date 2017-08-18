Police investigating shooting in Gilbert neighborhood, no injuri - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in Gilbert neighborhood, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Gilbert neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue at 2:49 p.m.

Police said based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, investigators believe a man was walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the east side of SE 136th Avenue when an occupant in a vehicle shot at him.

Officers located evidence of gunfire, including one vehicle that had been struck by a bullet.

No gunshot victims were located at the scene.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.