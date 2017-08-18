Police investigating shooting in Gilbert neighborhood, no injuries reported

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >
Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.More >
Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Cynthia Crystal Martinez, 26, was seen leaving Tequila Nights Bar & Grill in Keizer at 2:35 a.m. July 16.More >
Cynthia Crystal Martinez, 26, was seen leaving Tequila Nights Bar & Grill in Keizer at 2:35 a.m. July 16.More >
Police say no arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.More >
Police say no arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.More >
Thursday morning, a Democratic Missouri State Senator from University City posted a comment on Facebook stating she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.More >
Thursday morning, a Democratic Missouri State Senator from University City posted a comment on Facebook stating she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.More >
An ember “blew out of containment lines” and caused the Nena Springs Fire to grow by 6,000 acres, leading to a shelter-in-place order at the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa.More >
An ember “blew out of containment lines” and caused the Nena Springs Fire to grow by 6,000 acres, leading to a shelter-in-place order at the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa.More >