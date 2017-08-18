Woman charged with manslaughter for deadly crash along Columbia Blvd

Scene photo from the June crash along Columbia Boulevard.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to car crash that killed two people in June.

Portland police say they arrested Amanda Erickson Thursday on charges of two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, three counts of reckless driving, and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

On June 28, 2017, Erickson was driving a 2001 Mercedes 500 westbound on North Columbia Boulevard near North Swift Court when she attempted to turn left across the eastbound lanes of traffic.

A 2001 BMW 330 was heading eastbound on Columbia and struck the passenger side of the Mercedes, according to investigators.

Two passengers in the Mercedes were killed in the crash. They were identified as 22-year-old Brandon Levison and 23-year-old Donell Lee Wilkins, both of Portland.

In June, police said preliminary evidence indicated that Erickson was impaired by alcohol.

Erickson has been lodged into the Multnomah County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.