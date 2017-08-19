Keizer parks welcome eclipse campers but say no to fires, lanterns and torches

People started arriving at Keizer Rapids Park Friday to set up their RVs and tents for their weekend of camping ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

One of the big concerns any time a group of people this large comes together over the dry summer months is fire danger. In fact, there was a five-acre brush fire at the park Thursday.

As a precaution, visitors won't be allowed to have campfires, gas lanterns or tiki torches at the camp.

Darren Spencer and his kids don't mind, saying they're just here for the eclipse. Spencer and his family are visiting from the Seattle area and made their reservations a few months ago.

He said the $150 cost for camping all weekend was a steal compared to other eclipse sites.

"We were looking along the path of totality, (and) really had to come down because it's a once in a lifetime event, really wanted the kids to see it," Spencer said. "We have a telescope we're going to put up, I've got a solar filter on it so we'll look at the sun while that's going on, and we've got our glasses out and we're all set."

All of the money raised by selling the camping spots this weekend will go to support Keizer parks.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.