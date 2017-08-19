Portland police investigating downtown stabbing

Police are conducting an investigation after they said they found a man in an area under the Burnside Bridge near Naito Parkway with a stab wound Friday evening.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. After locating the victim, they provided aid until medical personnel arrived.

According to police, the man was taken to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Investigators said the preliminary information suggests the victim may have been involved in a fight between several people when the stabbing happened.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers have thus far been unable to locate that person after searching the area. Officers are continuing to gather information about the incident and details on the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

