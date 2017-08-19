Experts offer tips for taking eclipse photos

For many, the eclipse is a once in a lifetime event, and in today's age of technology, it is a sure bet that a lot of people will have some sort of device in their hand to try to capture the moment.

Before people just pull out their cameras or smartphones, though, there are some things they will want to keep in mind.

While many may say the best advice of all would be to put the phone down and really take in the moment, those who really want to capture the eclipse on camera will need to make sure they have some protection for their lenses.

Experts at Blue Moon Camera and Machine in Portland told FOX 12 that photographers using a camera with a zoom or telephoto lens will want to use a solar filter, also known as a neutral density or ND filter.

Photographers can actually damage their cameras if they don't use some sort of lens protection. The experts at Blue Moon said the best way to practice photographing the eclipse is to go outside and set up well before hand.

"Go out on the Sunday before the eclipse, set up the camera,” Blue Moon’s Zeb Andrews advised. “Get the ISO dialed in, get the aperture dialed in, racket through your shutter feeds with your solar filter, so come the eclipse, you're not left scrambling.”

During totality, photographers in the path won't need a filter for that two-minute period. Experts also advise that there is no need for a flash, saying it won't do much but probably annoy those around trying to watch the eclipse.

For those wanting to record the event without a larger, more complex camera, smart phones are an option.

NASA notes that people will want a filter for their phone's camera, even suggesting that they try holding up a pair of protective eclipse glasses to the lens and take a photo that way.

There are a lot of tips and tricks, but above all, NASA and professional photographers alike remind people don't forget to put the camera or phone down and take in the splendor of the moment.

