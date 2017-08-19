Owner seeking rescued pit bull stolen from Washington Co. home

Deputies are searching for a suspect who made off with a family dog in Washington County, and now the owner is hoping to track down the thief.

Brian Leclair said his dog Sparky was taken Thursday night he explained that his two dogs were out in the pasture near Highway 6 and Parsons Road west of Forest Grove when they went up near the highway.

Leclair claimed a woman in a red car stopped near the property for a short time before eventually driving off. However, after she left, Leclair said only one of his dogs came home.

Sparky is a rescue pit bull, and not the first one Leclair has brought home.

“I get called the dog whisperer. They all seem to come to me,” he said. “I do rescues off and on and get ‘em back to square one, hopefully, and take in lost animals until we can find the owner.”

Leclair is worried that whoever took Sparky doesn’t have the best intentions for the dog in mind.

“Initially, I was hoping it was someone who does the same thing I do, watches out for a pet and its well-being,” he said. “(I’m) hoping as the stigma follows these dogs, somebody isn’t taking him to make him mean or sell him.”

Sparky is microchipped, and Leclair said he has called vets and animal hospitals before finally calling deputies., who are now on the lookout for the dog.

“He was comfortable here. He had found his new life. I’m hoping he comes home, he said. “This isn’t about me. This is more about Sparky and hopefully, they do the right thing with him.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that stealing a dog is a felony. Deputies ask anyone who may have seen sparky to please give sheriff's office a call.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.