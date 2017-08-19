Deputies seeking suspect in hit and run crash that left cyclist injured

A bicyclist had to be taken by medical transport helicopter to a nearby hospital following a hit-and-run crash Friday evening, according to deputies.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to calls of an injury due to a crash near the 4000 block of South Elliott Prairie Road in unincorporated Woodburn just after 7:30 p.m.

People calling 911 reported that a man riding a bicycle had been hit by a vehicle and was badly injured.

Deputies arrived at the scene with fire and medical personnel to help the victim, who was eventually taken by helicopter to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital.

The vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene by the time the first people to call 911 had arrived. Members of the Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit and the Criminal Reconstruction and Forensics Team are working on the investigation, and evidence left by the suspect vehicle has been recovered from the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about vehicles in the area of the crash between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday or with information on a vehicle with fresh, unexplained damage to please contact the sheriff’s office.

Tips can be submitted by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at Clackamas.US/sheriff.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.