Milli Fire grows to 7,800 acres, forces evacuations

Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – have been issued for 600 residents because of the Milli Fire near Sisters.

The evacuations occurred in the Edgington/Ramuda Road and Crossroads subdivisions, and included residents living along Three Creeks Lake Road (FS 16 Road), immediately to the south of the town of Sisters. The Tollgate subdivision remains on a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation.

Fire officials said the wildfire has burned approximately 7,814 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The #MilliFire grew to 7,814 acres. Roughly 600 people remain under a level 3 evacuation notices this morning. pic.twitter.com/CUwtanbKGO — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 19, 2017

The fire was caused by lightning, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

There is a community meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sisters High School. Representatives of the incident management team and local agencies will be there to provide the latest information on the fire and answer questions.

