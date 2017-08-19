Milli Fire grows to 8,000 acres, forces evacuations

The Milli Fire burning near Sisters has grown to more than 8,000 acres, officials said Sunday.

Fire officials say more smoke will be visible Sunday as firefighters continue burn out operations to strengthen and connect fire lines.

Weather is expected to continue to be a challenge, with the possibility of wind-driven embers igniting spot fires ahead of the main fire.

On Saturday, Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – were issued for 600 residents in the Edgington/Ramuda Road and Crossroads subdivisions and along Three Creeks Lake Road (FS 16 Road), immediately to the south of the town of Sisters. The Tollgate subdivision remains on a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation.

Fire officials said the wildfire has burned approximately 8,014 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The fire was caused by lightning, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.