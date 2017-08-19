Milli Fire near Sisters grows to 9,300 acres

The Milli Fire burning near Sisters has grown to more than 9,300 acres, officials said Sunday evening.

Fire officials said crews made good progress Sunday, with the control line along the northern flank from Forest Road 1018 to Whychus Creek and the southern flank along Forest Road 15 holding. The main part of the fire is backing into the wilderness, moving to the west and south, according to officials.

Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “go now” – remain in place for residents in the Crossroads, Edgington/Ramuda, Wildwing, Peterson Burn Road Area subdivisions and along Three Creeks Lake Road (FS 16 Road), immediately to the south of the town of Sisters. The Tollgate subdivision remains on a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation.

Fire officials said the wildfire has burned approximately 9,331 acres and is 20 percent contained.

The fire was caused by lightning, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

