Nena Springs Fire evacuation notices lowered

A day after a shelter-in-place order was executed at a resort, Warm Springs officials reduced the Nena Springs Fire evacuation notices.

Officers lowered the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort evacuation notice to a Level 1 Saturday morning. On Friday, a Level 3 evacuation order was issued for the resort.

Officers also reduced the evacuation notices of Charley Canyon, Webster Flat Road, South Junction, Culpus Bridge, and Wolf Point Subdivision to Level 2.

An evacuation center has been established by the Red Cross at the Warm Springs Community Center for residents who have been evacuated.

Evac notices for Kah-Nee-Ta were lowered to Level 1 this morning. The resort is expecting 262 visitors today from Japan for the #OReclipse. pic.twitter.com/aELi8oIj6G — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 19, 2017

The #NenaSpringsFire now stands at 66,003 acres, 40 percent contained. — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 19, 2017

The Nena Springs Fire’s growth should slow thanks to lighter wind Saturday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal said. But officials also said higher temperatures are returning and will create dryer conditions.

In total, the fire has affected 66,003 acres, with 19,000 acres of growth in the past two days.

To combat the fire, crews are not working to keep it west of the Deschutes River, south of Highway 216, east of Highway 26 and north of BIA Road 3.

Fire officials said the Deschutes River is open to rafters, but they may be stopped by river rangers if a helicopter comes in to dip from the water. Smoke from the Nena Springs Fire may be visible over the river.

Firefighters are also working to keep the fire out of Beaver Creek Canyon.

All roads in the Warm Springs area are open, except Webster Flat Road.

