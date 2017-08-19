Washougal log cabin destroyed by fire

A fire broke out at a log cabin in Washougal, completely burning the structure Saturday morning.

At 5:28 a.m., fire crews were alerted to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Northeast 375th Avenue.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a fully involved fire in a log cabin.

Multiple fire agencies, including East County Fire and Rescue, Camas-Washougal Fire Department, Vancouver Fire Department and Skamania County responded to the fire.

The Camas-Washougal Fire Department said that since there was a lack of fire hydrants in the area, firefighters took a defensive stance to protect the surrounding area.

The log cabin was determined to be a total loss worth $350,000.

Crews said everyone inside the log cabin got out safely and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

