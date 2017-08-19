Two dead after small plane crashes in Willow Creek Canyon - KPTV - FOX 12

Two dead after small plane crashes in Willow Creek Canyon

MADRAS, OR

A small plane crashed in the Willow Creek Canyon area Saturday afternoon, killing its pilot and passenger. 

At 1:54 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was notified by dispatchers of the plane crash. 

Jefferson County Emergency Manager Mark Carman confirmed the plane went down approximately one mile south of the Madras Airport runway.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash site on the south side of the Willow Creek Canyon and found the plane fully engulfed in flames. 

Officials confirmed both of the plane's occupants, its pilot and passenger, died in the crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and witnesses are being interviewed by officials. 

The small fire that resulted from the crash is no longer a threat to the area and no other property was damaged. 

Many people are in Madras for viewing Monday’s total solar eclipse as the town is in the path of totality.

