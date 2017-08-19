Police: Car plows through McMinnville home, intoxicated driver hospitalized

A vehicle rammed through a home in McMinnville late Friday night and its intoxicated driver is receiving medical care, police said.

At 11:51 p.m., the McMinnville Police Department said 911 callers reported a single vehicle crash into a house in the 1200 block of Southwest Darci Drive.

When officers and medics with the McMinnville Fire Department arrived to the scene at 1277 Southwest Darci Drive, they found the driver, the crash car’s lone occupant.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Mario Gomez-Martinez of McMinnville, was first transported by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center and later transferred to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Police said initial findings discovered Gomez-Martinez was driving a 1998 Buick Century south on Southwest Hill Road “at an extreme rate of speed, in excess of the posted 35 mph speed limit.”

The Buick failed to negotiate the first 90-degree right curve and left the roadway. Police said there was no indication of braking.

The car first crashed through brush and small trees on the south shoulder of the roadway before hitting and going through a 6-foot wood fence that borders the property.

Traveling into the home’s backyard, the car plowed into the northern exterior wall and, not slowing at all, went through into the interior of the home.

Police said the car destroyed an interior wall and the entire kitchen before it crashed completely through the southern exterior wall and exited the home.

The Buick still had enough momentum to travel across the front yard, moving large rock and landscape stones across the yard. It finally came to rest in the middle of Southwest Darci Drive.

Fortunately, the residents of the home were not present at the time of the crash. The American Red Cross has offered housing assistance.

Police said Gomez-Martinez had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana just prior to the crash. Charges of DUII and reckless driving are pending until he is released from the hospital.

Police did not release information on the extent of Gomez-Martinez’s injuries nor the cost of damage to the home.

