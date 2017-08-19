Deputies ask for public’s help in missing Tillamook man investigation

A 41-year-old man was reported missing earlier this month, and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating him.

The sheriff’s office received a missing/endangered person complaint on Aug. 8 involving Eric “Rick” Prueitt, who was last heard from July 31.

Prueitt is described as a white man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Deputies said it is unknown what he was last wearing.

The sheriff’s office said Prueitt’s cell phone has been pinged several times but it continues to show no activity, with its last use on July 27. The latest ping showed the phone was switched off.

The last location of the phone given by the service provider was east of Cape Meares tower. The area was searched but Prueitt was not found.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to monitor places where Prueitt is known to frequent.

Investigators and Prueitt’s family are concerned about his welfare. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact deputies at 503-815-1911.

