Traffic to totality? Portland locals say, forget it

Restaurants in Portland are taking advantage of the locals left in the city this weekend, just two days before the solar eclipse.

Some people say they want to avoid the traffic and stay in their neighborhood.

Ricky Ewell said he and his partner found solar glasses about a week ago, and they'll be wearing them Monday morning.

“We are staying in Portland. This is where we’re from and why leave when we’re gonna see most of it here?” he said.

Ewell says he’s completely satisfied with a partial eclipse.

The owner of Rae’s Lakeview Lounge in northwest Portland, Todd Morey, said they’ll be pouring one dollar mimosas, as always.

“There’s probably gonna be a whole lot of people that wake up and say, ‘Well, there isn’t any traffic in Portland.’ Because all the traffic is elsewhere,” he said.

Staying local for #Eclipse2017? @raesportland is OPEN & serving up $1 mimosas Mon morning. They say they'll have extra ?? handy @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/JqbzgaKb9V — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 19, 2017

Morey said he doesn’t believe alcohol mixed with partial eclipse viewing will be a problem.

“It’ll be the subject of the day. I don’t think it’ll be too much of an issue,” he said.

Morey said he encourages people to bring their own solar glasses, but they might have a few extra on hand.

Rae’s Lakeview Lounge will be open at 9 a.m. when the eclipse begins; first come, first serve.

Ecliptic Brewing in north Portland is also having an eclipse brunch, but tickets are sold out.

Astronomy buff and owner of the brewery, John Harris, said they have glasses for their guests.

“We verified that the glasses we have are good. And it would concern me if people look up and blame me,” said Harris.

Ecliptic Brewing will be open to the public at 11 a.m. again Monday.

“Yeah it’ll be a memory for our lives. Because it’s very rare. Doesn’t happen every day that’s for sure,” said brothers Thatcher & Jacob Haldors, who are staying local to watch the eclipse.

