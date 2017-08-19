Clackamas Co. hit-and-run victim's family asks for answers

The family of a man who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Clackamas County Friday evening is asking for the public's help.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of Friday's hit-and-run near the 4000 block of South Elliott Prairie Road in unincorporated Woodburn as 66-year-old Manuel Montesinos of Woodburn.

Montesinos was taken by helicopter to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital for medical treatment to injuries he suffered from the crash.

Montesinos remained hospitalized Saturday and his family is encouraging anyone with information on the crash to contact investigators.

Tips can be submitted by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at Clackamas.US/sheriff.

