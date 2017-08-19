Clackamas Co. hit-and-run victim's family asks for answers

Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
Hundreds gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for a rally before taking to the streets to march in a show of support for a community across the country rocked by violence and hate just a week ago.More >
Hundreds gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for a rally before taking to the streets to march in a show of support for a community across the country rocked by violence and hate just a week ago.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
A 29-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to car crash that killed two people in June.More >
A 29-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to car crash that killed two people in June.More >
Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.More >
Passengers on a JetBlue flight were forced to deplane at Portland International Airport after a security breach Thursday night.More >
Everyone viewing the eclipse will need special glasses, but with all the recalls issued on the glasses, consumers may be wondering if they have the right ones and when they should wear them.More >
Everyone viewing the eclipse will need special glasses, but with all the recalls issued on the glasses, consumers may be wondering if they have the right ones and when they should wear them.More >
Breastfeeding is normal. That's the message a west Valley photographer and more than two dozen women want to get across in a picture that is making the rounds online.More >
Breastfeeding is normal. That's the message a west Valley photographer and more than two dozen women want to get across in a picture that is making the rounds online.More >
A small plane crashed in the Willow Creek Canyon area Saturday afternoon, killing its pilot and passenger.More >
A small plane crashed in the Willow Creek Canyon area Saturday afternoon, killing its pilot and passenger.More >
Police say no arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.More >
Police say no arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.More >