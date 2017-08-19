Eclipse frenzy strong in central Oregon, calm at coast

People are piling into Oregon with the total solar eclipse just two days away, with many arriving in Madras and Prineville, but the coast is surprisingly quiet.

Lincoln County was gearing up for thousands of tourists to pack area hotels, businesses and campgrounds, but so far those crowds have yet to show up.

In Lincoln City, the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Festival kicked off downtown for the weekend, and there was a crowd Saturday.

“The cultural center has more water than I’ve ever seen in one pile -other provisions – wanted families to have something to do while they wait for the eclipse on Monday,” said Lincoln City cultural center gallery director Krista Eddy.

The festival had the largest number of people, all in one place, in all of Lincoln City that FOX 12 saw.

Beautiful view, lots of room and little tourists here in Lincoln City. Where is everyone?? @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lVa0nBG3Lq — Kaitlyn Bolduc (@KPTVKaitlyn) August 19, 2017

“It’s odd for us I think it’s because a lot of have gotten nervous about hype of traffic and it’s not there,” said Heather Hatton, who is the Chinook Winds Casino’s public relations manager.

Visitors to the coastal city were surprised by the lack of traffic. The beach and roads were empty Saturday. Hotels had vacancy signs up.

Zero traffic in the heart of Lincoln City. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5n4CPRZMmE — Kaitlyn Bolduc (@KPTVKaitlyn) August 19, 2017

City officials said they were prepared for 70,000 to 100,000 people for the weekend leading up to the total solar eclipse Monday. Those predictions weren’t met Saturday.

But officials said they were happy to be prepared for more, and still hope people come by.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.