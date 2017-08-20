Salem Fire sets up medical tents in parks for eclipse

The city of Salem is preparing for people arriving to watch Monday's total solar eclipse.

In preparation, Salem Fire has installed medical tents in three of the bigger parks in the city.

To allow people to be ready for the eclipse, Salem is allowing people to camp out in the 13 city parks.

Many of the people at Riverfront Park are from Oregon and Washington.

The Beyene family came down from Olympia and arrived around 2 Saturday afternoon.

They wanted to get there early to make sure they had a place to stay, and to avoid traffic.

Emergency crews are worried about being spread too thin as thousands of people head to the area for the eclipse.

Crews have say they have stationed equipment in strategic areas around Salem.

Paramedic Joey Weigand is helping man the medical tent at Riverfront Park.

"We are here to basically triage people" Weigand said, "We want to see if we can help them instead of taxing our resources and calling an ambulance."

The tents are in three of Salem's biggest parks and include items like I.V.'s, cardiac monitors, and oxygen.

Salem Fire says it is basically all hands on deck through Tuesday.

