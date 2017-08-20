Child killed in hit-and-run crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Child killed in hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A child had died after being hit by a car in Gresham.

It happened around 6pm at the East Trail Park Apartments at 115 SE 162nd Avenue.

Police say when they arrived they found a 3-year-old child unresponsive in the parking lot.

The boy was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car ran off after the crash.

He is described as a black man, between 50 and 60 years old, 5'8" with a skinny build, and wearing a white shirt.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is on scene and investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Gresham Police. 

