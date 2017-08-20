Police: Child killed in hit-and-run crash, driver turns himself - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Child killed in hit-and-run crash, driver turns himself in


Booking photo: Carlton Dean Burton Booking photo: Carlton Dean Burton
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A child was killed after being hit by a car in Gresham.

It happened at around 6 p.m. at the East Trail Park Apartments at 115 Southeast 162nd Avenue.

Police said when they arrived they found a 3-year-old child unresponsive in the parking lot.

The boy was pronounced dead a short time later. Witnesses told police the driver of the car ran off after the crash.

Officials said the driver, 63-year-old Carlton Dean Burton, turned himself in to Police a few hours later.

He faces three charges, including criminally negligent homicide, hit-and-run, and reckless driving. 

Police are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2917.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

