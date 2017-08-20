Madras businesses prepare for expected visitors for eclipse

Businesses in Madras have stocked up supplies for the tens of thousands of people who are expected to visit because of Monday’s Solar Eclipse.

The owner of White Buffalo Boutique, Angie Ludi, said business has been good lately. She adds it’s been fun meeting all of the people who have made their way to Madras.

Ludi said local handmade items have been really popular so far.

Meanwhile, employees at Central Organics said it’s seen five times more business than usual.

They said on Wednesday, they saw their highest sales since the dispensary opened.

With the number of tourists expected, the owners of Central Organics brought in armed security to ensure everyone’s safety and security.

Shawna Boynton says she's enjoyed learning new lingo on how marijuana products are referred to in other places

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.