Police: Car goes over embankment in NE Portland

A car crashed through a fence near the intersection of Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard and Lloyd Boulevard, and went down a steep embankment early Sunday morning.

According to Portland Police, an officer saw the crash near Dutch Bros., and immediately requested assistance from Portland Fire and Rescue personnel.

PF&R rescued the driver from the vehicle and she was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police said the woman did not appear to suffer life threatening injuries.

A Portland Fire and Rescue truck with a crane was required to remove the car from the embankment.

Preliminary information suggests the driver was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash, according to Portland Police.

