Police: Man in custody after stabbing, shooting, crash in SE Portland

Police say a man was taken into custody following a stabbing, shooting and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 16500 block of Southeast Division Street. Officers arrived in the area and contacted the stabbing victim. The victim’s injury did not require transport to the hospital, and he was treated at the scene.

While investigating the stabbing, officers learned that people in the area had heard gunfire in the 16100 block of Southeast Sherman Street. Officers responded and found a woman who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

As officers were investigating the shooting, they learned the suspect in the shooting was also the suspect in the earlier stabbing on Southeast Division Street.

They continued to investigate both incidents and learned that the suspect had left with a young boy in a truck.

Just before 1:15 p.m., a multi-vehicle crash was reported near the 15600 block of Southeast Division Street.

Additional officers responded to the crash scene and found a young boy with a gunshot wound and multiple people with injuries from the crash.

Man in custody after stabbing, shooting & crash in SE Portland. Police say 7-9 people injured. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XdMZsv7Tvi — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) August 20, 2017

Police say the suspect, who they say was involved in the stabbing, shooting and crash, was also at the scene. He was taken into custody and a firearm was located and taken as evidence.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say seven victims in the crash were taken to local hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Southeast Division Street between Southeast 154th Avenue and Southeast 158th Avenue will be closed to traffic for the next two to three hours as the police investigate the three incidents.

