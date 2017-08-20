Madras airport busy ahead of Monday's eclipse

Plane after plane landed at the Madras airport on Sunday ahead of Monday morning’s eclipse in what may have been the busiest day in the airport's history.

“There are a lot of airplanes coming in today,” Eric Peterson, who came in from San Jose, California, said.

Thousands of people continued to pour into central Oregon to catch what’s being touted as one of the best eclipse viewing spots in the country.

Traffic right now on Hwy. 26 north of Madras near the airport is a slow go. pic.twitter.com/MSqHbnhmTQ — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 20, 2017

On the ground, Highway 26 north of Madras was just as busy as the airways. Scott Newton and his family flew in Sunday from Seattle.

“Beat the traffic by flying in,” he explained.

The Newtons are one of the hundreds of families camping plane side all to watch the eclipse.

“I knew it was going to be good weather down here and decent flying conditions,” Burlington, Washington, resident Paul Bergman told FOX 12,

Here is an aerial view from our live truck mast of all the planes that have flown into Madras for the #Eclipse #OREclipse pic.twitter.com/CG69rD6Sgq — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 21, 2017

The excitement is building in the final hours leading to the eclipse, as all these people will soon have one heck of a story to share from a small airstrip in the tiny town of Madras.

“Get to spend a few hours flying and hanging out at an airport and watch an eclipse,” Peterson said. “It doesn’t get a whole lot better than this.”

FOX 12 has been told that even more planes are scheduled to land Monday morning. The FAA will be closing the airport during the eclipse. When that closing is set to happen has not yet been determined.

