Oregon coast seeing smaller than expected eclipse crowds

At the coast, things remained eerily calm in the final hours leading up to the eclipse with the rush of tourists businesses were all counting on still nowhere in sight.

The shelves at McKay’s Market in Lincoln City are all stocked and ready. Assistant Manager Charlie Green and his employees prepared for thousands of people to visit the coast, and now they are just anxiously waiting to sell something.

“We brought in about two extra truckloads of groceries,” he said. “One thing that we’re worried about is the produce.”

Still, Green is holding on to hope people might still come. The store is staying open overnight, just in case.

“We are going to get that rush of people,” Green said. “It’s Lincoln City, so everything starts a little bit slower than the rest of Oregon.”

Down Highway 101 in Depoe Bay, FOX 12 found slightly more people milling about, though not the business vendors were banking on with the eclipse.

“It’s kind of disappointing because we have so much to offer everybody,” Sharon Oathes, the manager of the boutique Converge, said. “We are open for business, restaurants are open for business. There’s parking and it’s a lovely day at the beach.”

Blame the fickle forecast or fear of traffic gridlock, whatever the reason the mobs of people that had planned to come to the coast to view the eclipse didn’t show over the weekend.

Still, the tourists that did come said they are happy to be on the coast for the experience, regardless of if it winds up being cloudy.

“Just being with family is great,” Dennis Cox, who traveled up from Sacramento, said. “I don’t even care if I see it or not, I’m just here for the family.”

“We saw the eclipse in 1991 from Hawaii,” Nevada resident Alan Nelson added. “We got lucky that day, some people went inland and got skunked because it clouded over, but we set up on the pier so we saw it. It’s a gamble. I figure here is more fun than inland and my family will enjoy it. Even if we don’t see it, it’s still good.”

