Dutch Bros. issues a voluntary recall on eclipse glasses

In a post made to their Facebook page late Sunday night, Dutch Bros. Coffee issued a voluntary recall of eclipse glasses handed out at their coffee stands earlier in the day.

The post noted that the company had purchased the glasses after receiving certifications that they were certified for the eclipse, but after further investigation, Dutch Bros. said they questioned the certification.

Dutch Bros. is advising any customers that picked up the glasses to not use them to view the eclipse.

Anyone that picked up the glasses can return them to the Dutch Bros. location where they received them for a free drink.

The American Astronomical Society has released a list of trusted manufacturers for eclipse glasses.

Glasses given out by Legacy Health and at the Alberta Street Fair have also been recalled in recent days.

