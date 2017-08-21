Eclipse visitors at Salem winery look to toast to totality

As people head off to get a good spot to see the eclipse, some are looking forward to toasting to totality.

At the Eola Hills Vineyards Sunday, guests were star gazing for the evening. Visitors from around the world came out to the vineyards’ rolling hills to experience the once in a lifetime celestial event.

People enjoyed wine and music, leaving their worries behind. There was no shortage of good bottles or good senses of humor.

Twins Jerry and John Hall traveled a good 25 hours to watch the solar eclipse, an experience they wanted to have together.

"We brought a monitor... it's bad movie night so, we're going to do bad movie night," John Hall said. "I've roughed it all my life, it’s time to relax and have a good time."

That 25-hour trip may seem long, but a bus full of visitors to the vineyard came from as far as Tokyo to catch the epic event.

While some of the visitors to the winery are planning for the different events and activities Monday, they made sure to get their tastings in on Sunday night before the games begin.

Still, everyone plans to stop and take in the sight once the lights go out.

