New Zealand father and daughter plan six years for Oregon eclipse trip

People from all over the world have made their way to Oregon for the total solar eclipse, including a father-daughter duo from half a world away who have been planning the trip for six years.
As people head off to get a good spot to see the eclipse, some are looking forward to toasting to totality.
In a post made to their Facebook page late Sunday night, Dutch Bros. Coffee issued a voluntary recall of eclipse glasses handed out at their coffee stands earlier in the day.
Plane after plane landed at the Madras airport on Sunday ahead of Monday morning's eclipse in what may have been the busiest day in the airport's history.
At the coast, things remained eerily calm in the final hours leading up to the eclipse with the rush of tourists businesses were all counting on still nowhere in sight.
Oregon state agencies have been preparing for a major increase in traffic, especially to areas of totality.
People are piling into Oregon with the total solar eclipse just two days away, with many arriving in Madras and Prinevile, but the coast is surprisingly quiet.
Restaurants in Portland are taking advantage of the locals left in the city this weekend, just two days before the solar eclipse.
For many, the eclipse is a once in a lifetime event, and in today's age of technology, it is a sure bet that a lot of people will have some sort of device in their hand to try to capture the moment.
People started arriving Keizer Rapids Park Friday to set up their RVs and tents for their weekend of camping ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse.
Restaurants in Portland are taking advantage of the locals left in the city this weekend, just two days before the solar eclipse.
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.
Police said a man was taken into custody following a stabbing, shooting and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday.
A child was killed after being hit by a car in Gresham.
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.
Iconic actor, comedian, and singer Jerry Lewis was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Sunday morning according to multiple reports.
Meegan Hefford, a 25-year-old bodybuilder, was found unconscious on June 19 in her Mandurah, Western Australia, apartment, according to CNN affiliate Australia News 7.
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.
Oregon state agencies have been preparing for a major increase in traffic, especially to areas of totality.
