New Zealand father and daughter plan six years for Oregon eclipse trip

People from all over the world have made their way to Oregon for the total solar eclipse, including a father-daughter duo from half a world away who have been planning the trip for six years.

The pair said they started in New Zealand before taking a 14-hour flight to San Francisco. The two then drove to Madras where they will watch the eclipse.

Paul Keto said the trip was inspired by a book his daughter read years ago.

“My daughter read a book about six years ago about a bunch of kids at a total solar eclipse and the back of the book the author told us when the next ones would be in the states, which seemed to be accessible,” he explained. “Right back then, we made a plan and thought ‘Let’s come, let’s do it,’ and here we are.”

Keto and his daughter got to see quite a show in Madras Sunday. In addition to a gorgeous sunset, the pair saw a fly over featuring several World War II planes and joined in with the fun with the thousands of others camping at the airport – an experience that will give the Kiwi visitors a story of their own to tell in the future.

