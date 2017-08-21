Police ID bicyclist killed in crash with garbage truck in SE Portland

A 41-year-old bicyclist died early Monday morning following a crash with a garbage truck in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Taylor Street just before 2 a.m.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene they found the cyclist on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The medical personnel took the woman to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

She was identified Monday afternoon as Tamar Monhait of Portland.

The Major Crash Team responded to scene to investigate.

Investigators learned that at the time of the crash the garbage truck had turned east onto Southeast Taylor Street from southbound Southeast Water Avenue. While the truck was making the turn, the bicyclist, who was headed north on Southeast Water Avenue, collided with the truck and sustained injuries to her head and arm.

According to police, the driver of the garbage truck remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police also said they believe the driver was not impaired at the time of the incident.

"The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division wishes to remind all bicyclists to wear an approved bicycle helmet. Additionally, bicyclists should operate with a front-facing white light and a rear-facing red light while operating a bicycle in low-light or dark conditions," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Phil Maynard at by phone at 503-823-2216 or by email at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

