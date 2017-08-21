Early morning house fire displaces Hillsboro family

Crews responded to an early morning house fire Monday that displaced a Hillsboro family.

According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, 911 dispatchers received a call at 2:45 a.m. reporting a fire at a residence in the 4100 block of Northeast Olympic Street.

The fire crews arrived on scene within three minutes of being dispatched and found a fire burning on the outside of a home and spreading into the house’s living areas and attic space.

Crews found the two adults and five children who lived in the house safe outside the residence.

Due to aggressively attacking the fire, crews were able to stop the progress of the fire within five minutes. Firefighters remained on scene to try and save salvageable property, look for hot spots and determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said there were no injuries reported with the fire.

