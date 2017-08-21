Portland police ID suspect arrested after weekend crime spree

Portland police have identified the suspected arrested in connection to a weekend crime spree that sent nine people to the hospital.

Vesther J.J. Brown, 20, is currently being held in the Multnomah County Jail and is facing two counts of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault.

Officers first responded to reports of a stabbing Sunday afternoon just before 1 p.m. in the 16500 block of Southeast Division Street.

While investigating that incident, officers received reports that someone had heard gunfire in the 16100 block of Southeast Sherman Street. After a short search, the officers located a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they connected the shooting with the earlier stabbing, as well as that the suspect in both incidents had left the area with a young boy in a truck.

A short time later officers received reports that the suspect and small boy had been involved in a crash near the 15600 block of Southeast Division Street.

Brown was taken into custody after the crash. In total, investigators said they connected him to nine people being injured, two with gunshots wounds and seven with injuries from the car crash.

Police said Brown was scheduled to be in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

Officers are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the PPB non-emergency tip line at 503-823-3333.

