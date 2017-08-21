With eclipse over, traffic slams Oregon highways

The thousands of visitors that flocked to Oregon to experience the total solar eclipse are now hitting the highways as they begin their trips home.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 5 out of Salem was bumper-to-bumper as visitors left the path of totality.

Video shared by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office just after 11 a.m. showed traffic backed up in both directions from the Jefferson exit off of I-5.

I5 @ Jefferson Exit Marion County. Please be patient and have a safe trip home. pic.twitter.com/wDjikkm2CM — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) August 21, 2017

Officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies encouraged drivers to be patient in dealing with the crowded roads.

That was AMAAAZZZING! Don't forget, if everyone leaves at once, you'll get nowhere fast. Visit @TravelOregon for post #OReclipse activities. pic.twitter.com/NUD7gO96hf — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) August 21, 2017

Highway 97 was also congested with visitors heading out of Madras, prompting the Oregon State Police to ask some travelers to wait before they hit the road.

Hwy 97 between Madras & Redmond. SB traffic jam. Please stay put if possible #OReclipse #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/lt5ZALSzFz — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) August 21, 2017

Hwy. 97 between Madras and Redmond looks like a real adventure. OSP asking folks to stay put if they can to avoid more congestion. pic.twitter.com/z8glRm5zzR — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 21, 2017

In addition to drivers heading out after the eclipse, the hundreds of planes that landed in Madras for the event began taking off, filling the skies.

Dozens of planes taxiing at once at a suddenly dusty Madras Airport. Eclipse Exodus in progress! Sound is almost deafening. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/thY1OKzSDk — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) August 21, 2017

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.