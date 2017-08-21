With eclipse over, traffic slams Oregon highways - KPTV - FOX 12

Total Solar Eclipse

With eclipse over, traffic slams Oregon highways

The thousands of visitors that flocked to Oregon to experience the total solar eclipse are now hitting the highways as they begin their trips home.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 5 out of Salem was bumper-to-bumper as visitors left the path of totality.

Video shared by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office just after 11 a.m. showed traffic backed up in both directions from the Jefferson exit off of I-5.

Officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies encouraged drivers to be patient in dealing with the crowded roads.

Highway 97 was also congested with visitors heading out of Madras, prompting the Oregon State Police to ask some travelers to wait before they hit the road.

In addition to drivers heading out after the eclipse, the hundreds of planes that landed in Madras for the event began taking off, filling the skies.

