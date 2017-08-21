Police searching for north Portland credit union robber

Police are searching for a man who robbed a credit union in north Portland on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the United Advantage Northwest Credit Union on the 1400 block of North Killingsworth Street at 12:17 p.m.

Employees said the robber presented a demand note, mentioned a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 20 years old and 6 feet tall with a thin, muscular build.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau robbery detectives at 503-823-0405 or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

