Scappoose burglary suspects arrested; stolen items returned to owner

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) -

A pair of burglary suspects were arrested in Scappoose and the stolen items were returned to their rightful owner, according to police.

Officers served a search warrant at an apartment on the 3400 block of East Columbia Avenue in Scappoose on Aug. 15.

The search warrant was obtained in connection with a burglary investigation involving a home on Southeast Elm Street that was hit on Aug. 11 and Aug. 15.

While the warrant was being served, officers stopped a vehicle associated with the investigation near East Columbia Avenue and West Lane Road.

The two people in the car were identified as the suspects in the burglary investigation.

Jeffery Adams, 45, and Sarah Dorris, 29, were arrested on charges including burglary, theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, possession of burglary tools and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Adams and Dorris were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

Police said stolen items were found in the suspects’ vehicle and apartment. The recovered items were returned to the owner. 

