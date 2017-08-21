Teen on bicycle injured by hit-and-run driver in Sherwood area - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen on bicycle injured by hit-and-run driver in Sherwood area

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

A teen on a bicycle was injured by a hit-and-run driver in the Sherwood area.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Brookman Road at around 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a truck hit the child and the driver left the scene.

Life Flight was placed on standby, but the condition of the bicyclist was not immediately known.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

FOX 12 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.