Teen on bicycle injured by hit-and-run driver in Sherwood area

A teen on a bicycle was injured by a hit-and-run driver in the Sherwood area.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Brookman Road at around 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a truck hit the child and the driver left the scene.

Life Flight was placed on standby, but the condition of the bicyclist was not immediately known.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

